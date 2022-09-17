Skip to Content
American Andrija Novakovich scores 1st goal for Venezia

American forward Andrija Novakovich scored his first goal for Venezia, helping gain a 1-1 draw against visiting Pisa in Italy’s Serie B. Novakovich received a pass from Joel Pohjanpalo just inside the penalty area, exchanged the ball off both feet to create space from defender Simone Canestrelli, then beat goalkeeper Nícolas Andrade to the upper far post. The 25-year-old agreed to a four-year contract with relegated Venezia in July after leaving second-tier Frosinone. Novakovich is from Muskego, Wisconsin, and scored three goals in 29 league appearances last season.

