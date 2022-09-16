Top picks from ’16 draft face off in Washington-Detroit game

The top two picks in the 2016 draft will be under center Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was selected No. 1 by the Los Angeles Rams and Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was selected by Philadelphia one pick later. Wentz beat Goff in 2017, and Goff won three years later in a rematch. Washington is coming off a 28-22 win over Jacksonville and is aiming for its first 2-0 start since 2011. Detroit dropped its opener 38-35 to Philadelphia, giving up 30-plus points for the eighth time in 18 games under coach Dan Campbell.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.