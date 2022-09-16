Sterns fills in at safety for injured Broncos leader Simmons
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Caden Sterns will step in this weekend for a Denver Broncos safety who has started 66 straight games and been the commanding voice on the field. Sterns takes over after Justin Simmons injured his thigh in the season opener at Seattle. Sterns does have some playing time under his belt. He saw action as a rookie last season in 15 games and recorded two interceptions. The Broncos are cutting down on Sterns’ special teams responsibilities so he can focus on safety.