Rangers score 4 early, including Lowe HR, hold off Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit his 25th home run in a four-run inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Lowe’s two-run homer was the fourth of five straight hits in the third inning off Corey Kluber, who gave up seven straight hits in the first inning in New York nearly a week earlier. Rangers starter Martin Perez gave up three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Three of those were by Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, driving in runs with a single in the second and a double in the sixth. Jose Leclerq pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven attempts.

