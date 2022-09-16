Skip to Content
No rush: Browns' Garrett not eyeing sacks record, only Jets

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett is on the verge of setting a Browns record. He’s more worried about going 2-0. Cleveland’s star defensive end enters Sunday’s game against the New York Jets needing just two sacks to surpass linebacker Clay Matthews for the most in team history. Matthews had 62 sacks in 16 seasons for the Browns. Garrett is in his sixth year and just reaching his prime. Garrett had two sacks in the Week 1 win at Carolina and just missed a few others. The Browns are trying to go 2-0 for the first time since 1993, when Bill Belichick was their coach.

