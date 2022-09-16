Musah hurt groin, to miss World Cup warmups, Cardoso in

CHICAGO (AP) — Yunus Musah will miss the United States’ last two World Cup warmup matches because of a left groin injury, depriving the Americans of a chance for their preferred midfield trio to play together ahead of the tournament in November. Johnny Cardoso of the Brazilian club Internacional replaced Musah for the matches against Japan on Sept. 23 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain. The first-choice midfield of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Musah is the most settled portion of the American lineup. The trio has started together just seven times.

