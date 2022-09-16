Matt Chapman homers twice, Blue Jays beat Orioles 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit two home runs, George Springer added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays maintained their position in the AL wild-card race, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday night. Chapman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs to help the Blue Jays (82-63) win for the fifth time in six meetings with the Orioles. Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run and Gunnar Henderson added a solo shot for Baltimore (75-68). The Orioles were unable to gain ground on the three leading wild-card contenders, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Seattle. Toronto improved to 34-17 when hitting two or more home runs, bouncing back from an 11-0 loss to the Rays on Thursday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.