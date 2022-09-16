Maryland announces deal with SECU, includes new stadium name

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s football stadium will have a new name next month. The athletic department announced Friday a partnership with SECU, which is a state-chartered credit union. The deal includes renaming the venue SECU Stadium starting Oct. 1. It is currently called Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. SECU is set to pay Maryland Athletics $11 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million gift supporting programs and facilities. That includes the construction of a basketball performance center. The partnership is for 10 years. The school says Capital One and Maryland Athletics mutually agreed to terminate their current agreement.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.