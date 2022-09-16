Martinez has RBI single in 8th, Red Sox beat Royals 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied late to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1. Martinez’s single to left was just the third hit for Boston, which had just tied it up when reliever Scott Barlow (4-2) walked Jason Verdugo with the bases loaded after Dylan Coleman issued two walks to start the inning. Garrett Whitlock (4-2) gave up a hit in the eighth and Matt Strahm got the last three outs for his fourth save. Boston had lost six of eight, including a two-game sweep by the Yankees at home this week and nearly fell to the struggling Royals.

