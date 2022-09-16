Larson signs 3-year extension with Hendrick through 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has signed a three-year contract extension through 2026 with Hendrick Motorsports. The extension includes sponsor HendrickCars.com, which will sponsor the No. 5 Chevrolet for 35 races a season. Larson’s extension and the sponsorship renewal are concurrent. The original deal for HendrickCars.com to become Larson’s primary sponsor was announced last July when Rick Hendrick’s online automobile site enjoyed massive traffic spikes whenever it was featured on Larson’s car. Larson heads into Saturday night’s elimination playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked eighth in the standings.

