Kwon Alexander having ‘legendary’ effect on Jets as leader

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander has quickly become an emotional force in the New York Jets’ locker room. The veteran linebacker sets the tone for a team he wasn’t even a part of until the start of training camp in late July. Alexander likes to use the word legendary when people ask him how he’s doing and he tells people to have a legendary day. He wanted to be different and use a word that he could strive to be. Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich says Alexander is the player who unhinges the team and gives his teammates juice and energy.

