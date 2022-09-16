IOC president Bach discusses ‘challenges’ for 2026 Games
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
ROME (AP) — Costly construction delays, a leadership vacancy linked to a volatile political climate and a lack of sponsors amid a spreading financial crisis has prompted International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to acknowledge the “challenges” facing organizers of the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The IOC’s coordination commission visit has been postponed by three months to December because of national elections in Italy slated for later this month so it was left to Bach to handle matters during a visit with outgoing premier Mario Draghi. Bach says there are challenges “in particular light of this new emerging world order and the financial and economic crisis.”