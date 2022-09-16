In-motion Jefferson keeps Vikings moving in new offense

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson has proven to be one of the most difficult receivers in the NFL to cover. The Minnesota Vikings are trying to toughen the task for opponents by making it harder to figure out where Jefferson is going to be. Jefferson had 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the opening victory over Green Bay and was frequently in motion before the snap. The Vikings will try to keep that up on Monday at Philadelphia. The Eagles passed on Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 draft by picking Jalen Reagor one spot before him.

