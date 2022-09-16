German minister asks UEFA to remove Belarus from Euro 2024

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A German government minister has asked UEFA to remove Belarus from trying to qualify for the 2024 European Championship which her country is hosting. Interior minister Nancy Faeser cites Belarus’ support for Russia and the military invasion of Ukraine. UEFA says it received the letter from Faeser and would reply to her. The request comes three weeks before Germany hosts the Euro 2024 qualifying groups draw in Frankfurt. Russia already was banned from the draw. UEFA acted in March to prohibit Belarusian teams from hosting games on their territory but stopped short of a competitive ban.

