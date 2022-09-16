Geelong Cats advance to Aussie rules football grand final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Geelong Cats are back in the Australian Football League grand final and looking for their first Australian rules football title since 2011. The Cats advanced to the Sept. 24 grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a 71-point win over the Brisbane Lions — 8.12 (120) to 7.7 (49) — in front of 77,677 fans at the MCG. They’ll play either Collingwood or Sydney in the championship match. Those teams play Saturday in the other semifinal at Sydney. It will be Geelong’s second grand final appearance in three years, and the Cats will go into the match on a 15-game winning streak.

