Fulham’s 3 goals in 6 minutes trump Forest 3-2 in EPL

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Fulham has scored three goals in a six-minute passage of play to earn a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in an entertaining match between two teams having contrasting fortunes since promotion to the English Premier League. Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed scored in a whirlwind spell from the 54th minute at City Ground to help Fulham move up to sixth place. Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi marked his return to Forest’s starting lineup with an 11th-minute opener and Lewis O’Brien set up a grandstand finish in the 77th. Fulham held on to condemn Forest to a fourth consecutive defeat, keeping the team in next-to-last place.

