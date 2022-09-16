Fulham, Villa win as EPL resumes with tributes to queen

Queen Elizabeth II has been remembered and honored with touching tributes as the English Premier League resumed after a two-week break prompted by the death of the long-serving monarch with wins for Fulham and Aston Villa. Fulham scored three goals in six minutes in the second half in a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. Villa beat Southampton 1-0. They were the first two of seven matches taking place in this round of the top-flight from Friday-Sunday. Three games have been called off because of logistical issues and on safety grounds while authorities make preparations for the queen’s funeral on Monday. The entire round of fixtures was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.