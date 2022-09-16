Dustin Johnson stays in groove, opens with 63 at LIV-Chicago

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is on a roll in the Saudi-backed LIV series. Johnson is coming off a win at the last LIV Golf event. Along with his team earnings, he already is closing in on $10 million after four events. And then the former No. 1 player made it look easy with a 63 at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. That gives him a three-shot lead over British Open champion Cameron Smith. Matthew Wolf was at 67. The group at 68 includes Charles Howell III. Phil Mickelson had five birdies. He also had a triple bogey and was seven behind Johnson.

