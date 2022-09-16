Dean’s long TD pass in OT gets Harvard past Merrimack 28-21

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Charlie Dean threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Borguet on the first play of overtime, and Harvard scored 21 unanswered points to beat Merrimack 28-21. Borguet finished with 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Harvard in its season opener. His 48-yard scoring run pulled the Crimson to 21-14 with 4:31 remaining, and he tied it with a 5-yard touchdown run with about three minutes left. It was Harvard’s 11th consecutive season-opening win at home. Jack Zergiotis was 22-of-42 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns for Merrimack (1-2).

