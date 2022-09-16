Davis Cup: Spain leads Canada 1-0, Alcaraz next

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Roberto Bautista has fought back to beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and give Spain a 1-0 lead in their group tie at the Davis Cup Finals. Carlos Alcaraz is the newly crowned world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion. He will next face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime later on Friday. The indoor venue in Valencia is packed with Spaniards eager to see their new teen idol. The 19-year-old Alcaraz was busy signing autographs and posing for photos after practice. Bautista helped Spain beat Serbia 3-0 on Wednesday while Alcaraz was resting after jetting home from New York where he won his first Grand Slam on Sunday.

