Brewers rally from five runs down to beat Yankees 7-6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 7-6 on Friday. Judge went 2 of 4 and scored two runs but didn’t homer. That kept his season total at 57. He’s four off the American League record set by the Yankees’ Roger Maris in 1961. Milwaukee’s Willy Adames went 2 of 4 with a three-run homer and RBI double to spark the comeback.

