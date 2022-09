PARIS (AP) — Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been called up for France’s upcoming Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Adrien Rabiot. The French soccer federation says France coach Didier Deschamps decided to replace Rabiot as a precautionary measure after assessing the Juventus player’s left calf injury. France plays Austria on Sept. 22 and then travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.

