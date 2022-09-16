Aston Villa beats Southampton 1-0, eases pressure on Gerrard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa further eased the pressure on manager Steven Gerrard with a scrappy 1-0 win over Southampton in the English Premier League earned by Jacob Ramsey’s 41st-minute goal. The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th place with a victory that built on its battling point against Manchester City two weeks ago. In between the league paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and there were tributes to the late monarch before the game. It was a forgettable game between two teams still searching for a consistent identity. Southampton slipped to a third defeat in four games.