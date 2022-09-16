Alderson cites perception change for decision to step down

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Alderson has achieved one of the goals he set upon his return to the New York Mets. A day after announcing he will resign as team president when a successor is found, Alderson says “the Mets are far more respected than they have been in recent years.” Now 74, Alderson was the Mets’ general manager from 2010-18 and stepped down after being diagnosed with cancer. He returned as team president in November 2020 when Steven Cohen bought the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families.

