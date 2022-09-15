Skip to Content
Wisconsin seeking to bounce back against New Mexico State

By The Associated Press

Wisconsin will try to bounce back from its loss to Washington State when New Mexico State visits on Saturday. The Aggies haven’t won a road game in four years. The Badgers committed 11 penalties in their 17-14 loss to the double-digit underdog Cougars and need to polish their game before going to No. 3 Ohio State next week. New Mexico State’s last road win was against UTEP on Sept. 22, 2018. The Aggies’ 20-game road losing streak is the longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Associated Press

