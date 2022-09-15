Wilson makes home debut; Hackett moves on from bad decision

The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are both looking to get on the winning side after disappointing opening weekend performances. The Texans blew a big lead over the Indianapolis Colts and settled for a tie. The Broncos blew several scoring chances in a one-point loss at Seattle although what everyone was left talking about was rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s decision to try a 64-yard field goal instead of keeping the ball in Russell Wilson’s hands in the closing minute. The Broncos will be without safety Justin Simmons who came out of the opener with a thigh injury.

