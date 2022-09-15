Va Tech will go for 2nd win in row when FCS Wofford visits

Virginia Tech will go for its second straight win when Wofford of the Football Championship Subdivision visits Saturday. The Hokies are allowing just 202 yards per game to rank fifth in the nation in total defense. Wofford failed to score in games against Chattanooga and Elon. Tech quarterback bounced back from a four-interception game against Old Dominion two weeks ago. He was efficient and productive against Boston College last week. He threw for a touchdown and ran nine times, all without a turnover.

