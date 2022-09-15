Uehara takes early lead as LPGA returns to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ayako Uehara of Japan is the early leader at the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour. The 38-year-old is slowly returning from a lung issue that kept her away from golf for six months. This is her third tournament back. The key to her round was a couple of par saves at the start. Uehara rode that momentum to five birdies over the next seven holes. Hannah Green had a 66. The group at 67 included Nelly Korda. She had four birdies, a bogey, a double bogey and an eagle. That was just on the front nine.

