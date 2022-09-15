Titans’ rookies lead group effort to help replace A.J. Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s best wide receiver the past three seasons now plays in Philadelphia, and the Titans turned to a group approach to help replace A.J. Brown at least in their season opener. Using mostly rookies. Tennessee’s rookies caught 10 passes for an NFL-high 132 yards in the Titans’ opening loss to the New York Giants. That’s half of the passes Ryan Tannehill completed and nearly half of the quarterback’s 266 yards passing. Veterans Robert Woods and Austin Hooper had all of two passes apiece thrown to them. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that he just thinks they need production from everybody.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.