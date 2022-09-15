Steelers place star LB T.J. Watt on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve. The move means Watt will miss a minimum of four games while recovering from a left pectoral injury. The Steelers already had ruled Watt out for this week’s game against New England. The NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s overtime victory against Cincinnati. The Steelers filled Watt’s spot on the 53-man roster by signing David Anenih off Tennessee’s practice squad.

