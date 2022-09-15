Seahawks place S Jamal Adams on injured reserve

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve for the quadriceps tendon injury he suffered in the opener against Denver. Adams is expected to have surgery soon that will likely keep him out for the season. It’s the second straight year Adams had his season cut short by a major injury. Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart. Injuries have defined Adams’ three seasons with the Seahawks. He missed four games in 2020 and played 12 games last year, when he ultimately needed season-ending shoulder surgery.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.