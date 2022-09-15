Schwarber hits NL-leading 38th HR, Phillies fall to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 38th homer for Philadelphia in the playoff-contending Phillies’ 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Schwarber connected off Pablo López in the sixth with a solo shot to right-center. The Phillies began the day second in the NL wild-card race. Miami rookie Jordan Groshans hit his first major league homer and Bryan De La Cruz also went deep and had four RBIs. López (9-10) completed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits.

