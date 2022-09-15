Saints try to maintain streak against Brady’s Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will try to extend their streak of four straight regular-season victories over Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers visit the Superdome. The game will be Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s first at home since his season-ending knee injury last Halloween. That game also was against the Buccaneers. Winston spent his first five seasons with Tampa Bay after winning a Heisman Trophy and national championship with Florida State. But Winston became a free agent in 2020 when the Bucs signed former New England great Tom Brady. Winston still has yet to play a full game against his old team. Both teams opened their regular seasons with victories last weekend.

