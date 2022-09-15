Ronaldo called up to lead Portugal in Nations League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the Portugal squad for upcoming Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and Spain. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he is not worried with Ronaldo not playing much at Manchester United this season. He says “nobody here has any doubts about how important he continues to be for the national team.” João Félix, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes also were included in the 26-player list. Out because of injuries were Otávio and Renato Sanches. Santos also left out André Silva, Gonçalo Guedes and João Moutinho.

