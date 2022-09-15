Roger Federer’s big matches: A look at 10 Grand Slam finals

Roger Federer has announced his retirement at age 41 after participating in some of the most memorable matches in the history of Grand Slam tennis. He won 20 of his 103 total titles as a professional player at the sport’s four most prestigious tournaments. The very first major championship came at Wimbledon in 2003 and the last came at the Australian Open in 2018. His career is defined by its excellence and also by Federer’s enduring rivalries with two of the other greatest to play tennis, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

