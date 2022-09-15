Remember the Titans: Bills haven’t forgotten loss last year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills haven’t forgotten how they fell just short against the Tennessee Titans last season. It happened when Allen was stopped for no gain on fourth down near the goal line in the final seconds of a 34-31 loss. The teams meet for a fifth consecutive season, this time in Buffalo’s home opener on Monday night. The Titans have motivation of their own following a 21-20 loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The Bills are coming off a season-opening rout of the Los Angeles Rams.

