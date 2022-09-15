Reds snap six-game losing streak, beat Cardinals 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 to snap a six-game losing streak. The loss cut the Cardinals’ lead in the National League Central to 7 1/2 games over the idle Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on two singles and walk before pulling within a run on a sacrifice fly by Albert Pujols. Alexis Diaz then got pinch-hitter Cory Dickerson to ground out to end the game and earn his seventh save. Miles Mikolas (11-12) give up three runs in six innings. Cincinnati starter Chase Anderson (1-3) gave up one hit in five innings.

