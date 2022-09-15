Ravens hope to keep home opener success going against Miami
By The Associated Press
Baltimore is 13-1 in home openers under coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens try to continue that success Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins. Miami held Baltimore to its lowest point total of the season in a 22-10 victory last year. Both teams held their opponents under 10 points in Week 1 victories this season. The Ravens play their first four games this season against AFC East opponents. Miami won at Baltimore in 1997 at the Old Memorial Stadium, but is 0-4 on the road in this series since.