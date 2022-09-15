Patriots quarterback Mac Jones misses practice with illness

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots say quarterback Mac Jones sat out Thursday’s practice with an illness. Jones was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice after suffering a back injury during New England’s Week 1 loss at Miami. He said on Wednesday that his back was feeling good and he expected to play in Sunday’s matchup at Pittsburgh. If Jones does have to miss Sunday’s game, backup Brian Hoyer would be in line to make his first start since Week 4 of the 2020 season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.