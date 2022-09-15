Patriots quarterback Mac Jones misses practice with illness
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots say quarterback Mac Jones sat out Thursday’s practice with an illness. Jones was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice after suffering a back injury during New England’s Week 1 loss at Miami. He said on Wednesday that his back was feeling good and he expected to play in Sunday’s matchup at Pittsburgh. If Jones does have to miss Sunday’s game, backup Brian Hoyer would be in line to make his first start since Week 4 of the 2020 season.