No room for Götze, Hummels in Germany squad before World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Hansi Flick has hinted at his World Cup plans by leaving Mario Götze and Mats Hummels out of his 24-man squad for upcoming Nations League games against Hungary and England. Flick has surprisingly called up Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap for the first time, saying the 20-year-old former Bochum center back “has defended well in the Premier League.” The upcoming games against Hungary in Leipzig on Sept. 23 and England in London three days later will be the last before Flick names his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov. 20.

