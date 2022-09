Oklahoma State has climbed to No. 8 in the AP Top 25, and although the Cowboys have had some rough moments, they are winning. That’s more than can be said for many other teams that entered the season with playoff aspirations. The Cowboys look to keep things moving in the right direction in their final non-conference tune-up for Big 12 play.

