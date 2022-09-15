No. 5 Clemson looks to stay perfect vs. Louisiana Tech

No. 5 Clemson is looking to stay perfect this season and against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. The Tigers hope to improve to 3-0 on the season for the seventh time in eight seasons and move to 4-0 all-time over the Bulldogs. Clemson’s defense will have to tighten up after a sloppy showing in a 35-12 win over Furman a week ago. The FCS Paladins outgained Clemson 384-376 as their offense continually hit quick passes and screens that the Tigers struggled to defend. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was so disappointed he said there were no players of the game on defense.

