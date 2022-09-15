No. 3 Ohio St faces Toledo in final non-conference contest
By The Associated Press
No. 3 Ohio State gets one more chance to tune up against a non-conference team before charging into its Big Ten schedule. The Buckeyes (2-0) will be four-touchdown favorites when they face Toledo on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. The Rockets will get to see how they measure up to a top-10 team after dominating Long Island University and UMass in their first two games. The Buckeyes got past then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener before squashing Arkansas State last week.