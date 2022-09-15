No. 22 Penn State 1st Big Ten football team to visit Auburn

A Big Ten team is set to visit Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time. Now, the question becomes are the Tigers ready for No. 22 Penn State after struggling to beat San Jose State. The Nittany Lions were installed as modest 3.5-point favorites entering Saturday’s matchup of 2-0 teams, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But Auburn has dropped four straight games against Power Five teams and held on for an unimpressive 24-16 win last week. Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe says his team wants to make this “a statement game.”

