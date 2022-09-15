No. 21 Texas moving on after loss, now faces tough UTSA
By The Associated Press
Texas earned national praise for a close loss to Alabama. A solid win would keep momentum going before the Longhorns head into the Big 12 schedule. A loss blows it all up. UTSA made a statement with last season’s 12 victories. A win at Texas would be the biggest in program history. The Roadrunners didn’t start playing football until 2011. Texas has questions at quarterback after starter Quinn Ewers was injured against Alabama and top backup Hudson Card was hobbled with an ankle injury.