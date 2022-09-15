No. 16 NC State hosts Texas Tech in matchup of 2-0 teams

No. 16 North Carolina State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday night in a matchup of 2-0 teams. The Wolfpack will seek the program’s 12th straight home victory dating to November 2020. The Red Raiders are coming off a nonconference win against a ranked Houston team. This is the Red Raiders’ first year under coach Joey McGuire. N.C. State’s veteran defense will face a test against a Texas Tech offense that leads the country in passing yardage per game. The teams haven’t met since the Wolfpack’s home win against the Red Raiders in 2003.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.