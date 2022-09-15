No. 16 NC State hosts Texas Tech in matchup of 2-0 teams
By The Associated Press
No. 16 North Carolina State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday night in a matchup of 2-0 teams. The Wolfpack will seek the program’s 12th straight home victory dating to November 2020. The Red Raiders are coming off a nonconference win against a ranked Houston team. This is the Red Raiders’ first year under coach Joey McGuire. N.C. State’s veteran defense will face a test against a Texas Tech offense that leads the country in passing yardage per game. The teams haven’t met since the Wolfpack’s home win against the Red Raiders in 2003.