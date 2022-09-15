Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:32 PM

No. 16 NC State hosts Texas Tech in matchup of 2-0 teams

KION

By The Associated Press

No. 16 North Carolina State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday night in a matchup of 2-0 teams. The Wolfpack will seek the program’s 12th straight home victory dating to November 2020. The Red Raiders are coming off a nonconference win against a ranked Houston team. This is the Red Raiders’ first year under coach Joey McGuire. N.C. State’s veteran defense will face a test against a Texas Tech offense that leads the country in passing yardage per game. The teams haven’t met since the Wolfpack’s home win against the Red Raiders in 2003.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content