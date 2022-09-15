No. 11 Michigan State, Washington both seeking validation

No. 11 Michigan State travels to Seattle on Saturday for a matchup against Washington with both teams seeking validation for their 2-0 starts. Michigan State has looked the part of a Top 25 team but those victories have come against Mid-American Conference competition. The same could be said of the Huskies, who have looked terrific in wins over Kent State and Portland State in the first season under new coach Kalen DeBoer. But this is the first big test for each and a rare matchup. The Huskies and Spartans have played only three times previously and the last regular season meeting was 1970.

