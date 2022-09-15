McIlroy leads Italian Open on next year’s Ryder Cup course

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s first competitive round on next year’s Ryder Cup course was a success. The four-time major champion holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67 for an early share of the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the Italian Open at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. McIlroy was tied for the lead with Gavin Green of Malaysia and Adri Arnaus of Spain. Defending champion Nicolai Højgaard finished one stroke behind the leaders.

