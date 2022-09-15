Skip to Content
Maryland hosts SMU in matchup of two talented quarterbacks

By The Associated Press

Quarterbacks Taulia Tagovailoa and Tanner Mordecai will be on center stage when Maryland hosts SMU on Saturday. Tagovailoa had a fine season in 2021, and he threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns last weekend when the Terrapins routed Charlotte. Mordecai had a big game in SMU’s opener against North Texas a couple weekends ago. This figures to be the toughest test so far for both teams after each opened with two straight lopsided victories.

