Maryland hosts SMU in matchup of two talented quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Taulia Tagovailoa and Tanner Mordecai will be on center stage when Maryland hosts SMU on Saturday. Tagovailoa had a fine season in 2021, and he threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns last weekend when the Terrapins routed Charlotte. Mordecai had a big game in SMU’s opener against North Texas a couple weekends ago. This figures to be the toughest test so far for both teams after each opened with two straight lopsided victories.

By The Associated Press

