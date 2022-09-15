Louisville seeks follow-up win vs rested Florida St. in ACC

Louisville seeks a third consecutive series win against well-rested Florida State on Friday night. The host Cardinals used stingy defense and mobile quarterback Malik Cunningham to rally past Central Florida 20-14 last week and will play their second consecutive Friday game. FSU begins Atlantic Coast Conference play after beating LSU 24-23 on Sept. 4 thanks to a blocked extra point with no time remaining. The Seminoles boast one of the nation’s top teams in pass protection along with a veteran secondary tasked with containing Cunningham.

By The Associated Press

